PSL announces change of venue for Celtic fixture against Chiefs

The original fixture was scheduled to be played at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein. It has now been moved to the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Celtic made an application to change the venue owing to recent events at the Dr Molemela Stadium and the unavailability of the Free State Stadium.

The date and kick-off times remain unchanged and will begin at 8.15pm.

