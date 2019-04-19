PSL News 19.4.2019 03:21 pm

PSL announces change of venue for Celtic fixture against Chiefs

Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Ronald Pfumbidzai of Bloemfontein Celtic during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Ronald Pfumbidzai of Bloemfontein Celtic during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The Premier Soccer League on Friday announced a venue change for the Premiership fixture between hosts Bloemfontein Celtic and Kaizer Chiefs on April 27.

The original fixture was scheduled to be played at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein. It has now been moved to the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Celtic made an application to change the venue owing to recent events at the Dr Molemela Stadium and the unavailability of the Free State Stadium.

The date and kick-off times remain unchanged and will begin at 8.15pm.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 