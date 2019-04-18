Lobi Stars defender Duru confirms Sundowns talks

Lobi Stars left back Ebube Duru has confirmed reports linking him with a summer move to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“The national team and Caf Champions League have really helped my development,” Duru told Solid FM.

“I got different offers from South Africa and Europe.”

“The bottom line is that the league has to be over before I take the next step in my career. I believe God will direct my path.”

