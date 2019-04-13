Sundowns to push back at Al-Ahly – Mosimane

A lot of speed will be part of Pitso Mosimane’s game plan tonight when his Mamelodi Sundowns fight to protect their 5-0 lead over Egyptian giants Al-Ahly in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals second leg match at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria. The Egyptians have a mountain the climb and Mosimane says he will make it difficult for the eight-time Champions League winners.

Mosimane says while his side are likely to lose tonight, it will not be because of his players’ attitude.

“We need to try and fight fire with fire and I hope we keep our integrity. I hope we keep the results and protect the big work that we have done. We don’t have a guarantee but it is all in the mind but we should believe and trust in our style of play,” said Mosimane.

“It is going to be difficult and we need to double our efforts but with me as a coach, if we lose, we will lose because these guys were really good. We won’t lose because of the attitude and the mentality. I will never let that happen… no ways. I hope we can do the Zamalek thing when we won in 2016 and I hope we can score one goal.

“We will use more speed, probably from Phakamani Mahlambi, Thapelo Morena and Lyle Lakay because they have to try and push us and score five goals. We are hoping that we can get at least one goal from the break. The game will be on our half,” said “Jingles”, who went on to describe this tie as a “national agenda”.

He says if local clubs do well in the Champions League, it will only give Bafana Bafana confidence as their Africa Cup of Nations opponents have been revealed.

“It is important for Sundowns to fly the national flag and we have to give Bafana the confidence. It is not just a football game, it is a national agenda. I have long said that if we can’t do it with the country, we can do it with the clubs because we have no excuse not to. Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs must join us and we can do it,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.