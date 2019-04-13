SuperSport to get right back at it, says Ronwen

“We played a few friendlies,” said Williams. “But those are different from the actual game. But everyone is fit and available…” Matsatsantsa will however be without their striker Mxolisi Macuphu who is suspended for this game. Macuphu has been vital in Kaitano Tembo’s side’s revival in the later stages of their Absa Premiership campaign.

Williams said there was nothing they could do although they would have preferred to continue playing to keep their momentum going.

“We just need to take it on the chin. These things happen and last year around this time we were playing a lot of games and this year we are not playing as much so we will take it as it comes because it is different every season.

“We know what to do and we haven’t really beat Polokwane City convincingly and we are looking forward to change that. We need to focus on doing what we can do because for the past month or so we have been doing well.

“But we lost this momentum with this month-long break but we are professionals and we missed playing and this might spur us on. We are well-rested and we got a lot of off days from the coach,” he added.

Williams added that Matsatsantsa A Pitori do fancy themselves as title contenders but will not let it get into their heads.

“As long as you are mathematically in it, you will always believe. But we don’t want to throw ourselves out there and say we are going to win it. Not so long ago people were talking about us saying we are declining and the coach needs to go and now we are up… so football is a wonderful game that can humble you quickly.”

With six games to go, SuperSport are sixth with 39 points one behind Rise and Shine who are one place above them on the standings. City have also been doing well and will be high on confidence following their come from behind 3-1 win over Limpopo neighbours Black Leopards last weekend.

