AmaZulu striker close to 10-goal target

Ntuli is confident that he can add to his goal tally before the end of the season and bag 10 in the last five games of the season. Ntuli has scored six goals for Usuthu this season in league games.

“I haven’t reached my personal target this season, I had targeted 10 goals this season but I haven’t reached my target, but I am confident I can still get to 10 before the end of the season in the remaining games,” Ntuli told Phakaaathi.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns striker says he needs to start by helping his side beat Golden Arrows in Sunday’s KZN derby at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

“It is an important game that a lot of players would like to play, and I want to do well. I would like to add to the goals I have scored this season in our game against Arrows on Sunday.”

