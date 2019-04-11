 
PSL News 11.4.2019 05:00 pm

AmaZulu striker close to 10-goal target

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Bonginkosi Ntuli of AmaZulu FC could just not get to the ball before Marlon Heugh of Highlands Park during the 2019 Nedbank Cup game between AmaZulu and Highlands Park at King Zwelithini Stadium, KwaZulu-Natal on 25 January 2019 © Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Bonginkosi Ntuli of AmaZulu FC could just not get to the ball before Marlon Heugh of Highlands Park during the 2019 Nedbank Cup game between AmaZulu and Highlands Park at King Zwelithini Stadium, KwaZulu-Natal on 25 January 2019 © Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli says he hopes to reach his target of 10 goals this season.

Ntuli is confident that he can add to his goal tally before the end of the season and bag 10 in the last five games of the season. Ntuli has scored six goals for Usuthu this season in league games.

“I haven’t reached my personal target this season, I had targeted 10 goals this season but I haven’t reached my target, but I am confident I can still get to 10 before the end of the season in the remaining games,” Ntuli told Phakaaathi.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns striker says he needs to start by helping his side beat Golden Arrows in Sunday’s KZN derby at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

“It is an important game that a lot of players would like to play, and I want to do well. I would like to add to the goals I have scored this season in our game against Arrows on Sunday.”

