Bafana set for group of death in Afcon draw

Coach Stuart Baxter led South Africa to an Afcon qualification in their last game when they beat Libya away in Tunisia.
South Africa is in pot 3 with Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Madagascar and Kenya.
The countries in pot 1 which are Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria and Morocco will each lead one of the groups in the preliminary stages of the tournament.
Each of the six countries in pot 1 will be joined by one country from each pot to complete a group made up of four countries each.
Groups will range from A to F consisting of four countries in each group.
Pot 1: Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco.
Pot 2: DRC, Ghana, Mali, Cote D’Ivoire, Guinea, Algeria.
Pot 3: South Africa, Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Madagascar, Kenya.
Pot 4: Zimbabwe, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, Burundi, Tanzania.
