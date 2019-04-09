Furman extends SuperSport stay

The 30-year-old’s contract was due to see his current contract with Matsatsantsa expire at the end of the current season, however, a source has now confirmed that he has signed a new one-year contract and will remain at the club until 2020.

“Furman has signed a new contract,” a source told Phakaaathi. “He likes SuperSport and will be staying with them for another season.”

Furman joining SuperSport from Doncaster Rovers in 2015 and has been a regular performer for Matsatsantsa since his arrival.

