 
PSL News 9.4.2019 12:25 pm

Furman extends SuperSport stay

Phakaaathi Reporter
Dean Furman of SuperSport United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United captain Dean Furman has agreed to a new contract that will see him stay at the club until the end of next season.

The 30-year-old’s contract was due to see his current contract with Matsatsantsa expire at the end of the current season, however, a source has now confirmed that he has signed a  new one-year contract and will remain at the club until 2020.

“Furman has signed a new contract,” a source told Phakaaathi. “He likes SuperSport and will be staying with them for another season.”

Furman joining SuperSport from Doncaster Rovers in 2015 and has been a regular performer for Matsatsantsa since his arrival.

