Safa president Jordaan applauds Banyana

The president of the South African Football Association applauded the team for their performance in their 1-1 draw with Jamaica in a friendly match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last Sunday.

Jordaan says the fact the turnout at the stadium was impressive shows that people love Banyana and they are doing something right as the senior national women’s team.

“You have not won your match but you have made the crowd that was here and everybody who was watching very happy. You have changed the face of women’s football in this country forever. For people to use their hard-earned money to get into public transport or drive their cars to the stadium, means you are doing something right,” Jordaan told the Safa website.

“Previously we played at smaller venues so that fans from around the area can just walk to the stadium and watch you play, but over the last few months it has become very clear that supporters are willing to follow you everywhere and anywhere – that is a huge shift and achievement for women’s football in this country, bearing in mind that we will soon be launching the National Women’s League. You need to be proud of the work you have all done for the future generations of women footballers.”

