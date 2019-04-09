 
PSL News 9.4.2019 11:57 am

Ex-Chiefs stars venture into pub business

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Reneilwe Letsholonyane of Supersport United. (Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix)

Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Reneilwe Letsholonyane of Supersport United. (Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielders Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Siphiwe Tshabalala have bought a Soweto pub, which they hope to run when they retire from football.

According to the Sunday World, Letsholonyane and Tshabalala bought the famous Morris Pub and have renamed it ShaYe Lounge.

“This place used to be a pub where I used to chill every time I got a chance. So one day I heard that the owner wanted to sell the place and I knew I could not let go of it,” Letsholonyane was quoted as saying by the Sunday newspaper.

“When it was on the market Shabba and I thought that we should buy the place to keep our love for it, and turn it into something beautiful and leave a legacy for our children. At the time, we were still focused on our careers but we both knew what we wanted from the place and decided to develop it at our own pace.”

Speaking from Turkey, Tshabalala said even though they are “still babies in this industry”, they are willing to learn.

“The most challenging thing is that I’m abroad and Yeye’s schedule is tight but he tries to know everything about the business and he’s there when he’s not playing or training. It’s a cash business which needs us to be hands-on and we are still babies in this industry but we are willing to learn.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chiefs suffer Hadebe blow 8.4.2019
Ex-Chiefs player juggling football career with modelling   8.4.2019
Molangoane reportedly stressing over Chiefs future 8.4.2019

 

Contact Us

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.