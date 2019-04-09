Ex-Chiefs stars venture into pub business

According to the Sunday World, Letsholonyane and Tshabalala bought the famous Morris Pub and have renamed it ShaYe Lounge.

“This place used to be a pub where I used to chill every time I got a chance. So one day I heard that the owner wanted to sell the place and I knew I could not let go of it,” Letsholonyane was quoted as saying by the Sunday newspaper.

“When it was on the market Shabba and I thought that we should buy the place to keep our love for it, and turn it into something beautiful and leave a legacy for our children. At the time, we were still focused on our careers but we both knew what we wanted from the place and decided to develop it at our own pace.”

Speaking from Turkey, Tshabalala said even though they are “still babies in this industry”, they are willing to learn.

“The most challenging thing is that I’m abroad and Yeye’s schedule is tight but he tries to know everything about the business and he’s there when he’s not playing or training. It’s a cash business which needs us to be hands-on and we are still babies in this industry but we are willing to learn.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.