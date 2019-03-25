Ex-Pirates coach Krol keen on PSL return

The 70-year-old had a successful run with Pirates winning back to back trebles with the Sea Robbers during the 2010/11 season.

“I still enjoy so much being on the training field and I’ve always liked adventures too‚” Krol told Dutch daily Algemeen Dagblad.

“What an outstanding country! Dangerous? If you take the wrong turnoff‚ yes‚ but that is the same for Amsterdam or Naples. My contract is up at the end of the season and in my head is the hope I get one more chance to coach in South Africa.”

Krol has led the Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien to the quarterfinals of the Caf Confederation Cup this season.

