Cosmos need win to move to safety

While a partnership with Brazilian second division side may be considered a great stride for Jomo Cosmos, the same cannot be said of their performances this season with the side languishing on the wrong end of the National First Division log towards the end.

Ezenkosi are usually among the chasing pack at this time but things have not gone that well this season.

A mere four points separates Cosmos from the relegation places but a win over Uthongathi whom they host at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Sunday afternoon could pull the former Absa Premiership campaigners away from relegation danger.

But it will take a big effort for Ezenkosi to get a win against the Cane Cutters who are fancying their chances of getting at least into the playoffs positions by the end of the season. Uthongathi are currently fifth, five points behind second placed Ajax Cape Town with seven games to the end and their recent form suggests they can make a go for it.

Other fixtures

Saturday

Tshakhuma v Stellembosch, at Thohoyandou Stadium, 3.30pm

Stellies have been unstoppable this season and the football gods seems to be in their favour as a game they looked set to lose last weekend at Real Kings had to be stopped due to unplayable conditions after heavy rains during th first half. But they are in for another stern test at Tshakhuma who are fighting to get back into competition for the playoffs positions.

Royal Eagles v Mbombela United, a Chatsworth Stadium, 3.30pm

This is easily the game of the weekend in the NFD. Eagles had to work hard to earn a point last week away at Cosmos but will be looking to make amends and collect the full points at home, and eliminate Mbombela from the sides chasing playoffs positions at the same time. It will however take a gallant effort for that to happen.

Maccabi v TS Galaxy, at Dobsonville Stadium, 3.30pm

Can Maccabi curb their slump? This is the main question going into this match where they face Dan Malesela’s side who will be high on confidence after a big win last weekend. Maccabi have not won in their last four games.

TS Sporting v Witbank Spurs, at Mbombela Stadium, 3.30pm

The fire that Shakes Mashaba has been trying to ignite at Siyavutha have not really caught alight but they could get a rare win at troubled Abantu Bemthetho. And with international star Percy Tau said to have trained with Siyavutha this week, they should have some inspiration to do better.

Sunday

Ubuntu CT v University of Pretoria, at Boland Stadium, 3.30pm

Struggling Ubuntu face yet another stern test with AmaTuks coming full of confidence following wins in their last two matches. Ubuntu have opened a small two points gap between themselves and the relegation places but a lot still needs to be done for them to be safe. A defeat could see them back in there depending on other results.

Cape Umoya v Real Kings, at Athlone Stadium, 3.30pm

The Spirited Ones may be three places above relegation but they are far from being safe but a win over Kings could give them some breathing space. But the Magic Boys come desperate as they also want to move away from the bottom.

