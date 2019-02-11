Maritzburg forward ridiculed for ‘broken’ English

In a social media post, United players Yannick Zakri and Deolin Mekoa are seen watching Kutumela doing an interview and then falling over in laughter as he speaks to TV presenter Phumlani Msibi.

Kutumela told Msibi that the real reason Zakri and Mekoa watched the interview was to hear him speak English.

“They are my fans, they came to hear their star speaking to you,” said the striker jokingly. “They want to hear me speak English that’s all.”

Social media was divided with some claiming it was rude to make fun Kutumela for the way he speaks while others laughed at the joke.

Heban bafana ba dirang warra Kgane ????????????????#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/kWplSqbh3H — MM (@Mahlatse_mogale) 8 February 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.