Maritzburg forward ridiculed for ‘broken’ English

Thabiso Kutumela of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United at Loftus Stadium on January 16, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Thabiso Kutumela gave his Maritzburg United teammates a good laugh on Friday night in a post-match interview after they beat Polokwane City 3-1 in a league tie.

In a social media post, United players Yannick Zakri and Deolin Mekoa are seen watching Kutumela doing an interview and then falling over in laughter as he speaks to TV presenter Phumlani Msibi.

Kutumela told Msibi that the real reason Zakri and Mekoa watched the interview was to hear him speak English.

“They are my fans, they came to hear their star speaking to you,” said the striker jokingly. “They want to hear me speak English that’s all.”

Social media was divided with some claiming it was rude to make fun Kutumela for the way he speaks while others laughed at the joke.

