Booysen and Vries blamed for Chiefs’ Caf loss

Following Kaizer Chiefs’ exit from the Caf Confederation Cup, defender Mario Booysen and goalkeeper Virgil Vries have come under fire from the dejected Amakhosi supporters.

Some Chiefs fans are blaming Booysen and Vries for this loss.

Vries was beaten by a long-range shot by Jesse Were for the opening goal, while Booysen was blamed for failing to mark Were well for the second goal.

@KaizerChiefs I don’t even know where to begin but I am very disappointed with Kaizer Chiefs we cant even beat Zesco at home, It clearly shows that we depending on Khune as for Vries I don’t have words for this guy???????????? — Ayanda (@thembania1) 21 January 2019

I think Chiefs should cancel the contract of goalkeeper Vries and give Vhuma a chance even if we loose i would understand because he is unexprience — Peter Chongo (@PeterChongo9) 20 January 2019

I thought @shaunbart9 and current coach will make some changes and motivate players, stop playing old players such as Katsande,instead we are busy with rejects from NFD Booysen and Vries — Nkomo, Mntungwa (@Likhovic_Gazi) 20 January 2019

Chiefs must get Matlaba as left back because we don’t have and they must get rid of Boysen Vries must be terminated and bring back our Thela Ngobeni — Bheki Abel (@abel_bheki) 20 January 2019

vries is such an embarassment to kaizer chiefs — phindy ???? (@ndhile_dlamini) 20 January 2019

