 
African Soccer 21.1.2019 12:31 pm

Booysen and Vries blamed for Chiefs’ Caf loss

Phakaaathi Reporter
Virgil Vries of Kaizer Chiefs (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Chiefs bowed out of the continental competition after losing 2-1 (5-2 on aggregate) to Zambia’s Zesco United over the weekend.

Following Kaizer Chiefs’ exit from the Caf Confederation Cup, defender Mario Booysen and goalkeeper Virgil Vries have come under fire from the dejected Amakhosi supporters.

Some Chiefs fans are blaming Booysen and Vries for this loss.

Vries was beaten by a long-range shot by Jesse Were for the opening goal, while Booysen was blamed for failing to mark Were well for the second goal.

