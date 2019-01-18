 
Ex-Sundowns winger joins Egypt’s Ittihad – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Toni Silva of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Mamelodi Sundowns at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Reports suggest Toni Silva has signed for Ittihad after leaving the Brazilians.

According to KingFut, the 25-year-old signed a deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2021.

Silva joined 2016 CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns after his contract with Greek outfits Levadiakos ended last March. He departed Masandawana just after six months.

The Guinea Bissau international previously played for Benfica and Liverpool at youth levels

Ittihad currently sit at 13th place in the league after playing 19 matches.

