 
PSL News 18.1.2019 02:18 pm

Baroka sign NFD striker Vilane

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siyabonga Vilane of Uthongathi FC during the National First Division match between Stellenbosch FC and Uthongathi FC at Athlone Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Luke Walker/Gallo Images)

Siyabonga Vilane of Uthongathi FC during the National First Division match between Stellenbosch FC and Uthongathi FC at Athlone Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Luke Walker/Gallo Images)

The Limpopo-based club has completed the signing of National First Division outfit Uthongathi FC striker Siyabonga Vilane.

The 32-year-old has agreed to a two year with Bakgaga.

Baroka announced Vilane’s capture on their official Twitter page on Friday.

“Welcome to the Bakgaga Family Vilane. Baroka FC would like to confirm the signing of striker Siyabonga Vilane (32) from National First Division side Uthongathi FC on a two-year deal,” read a tweet from Baroka FC.

Vilane was linked with Maritzburg United and SuperSport United in the January transfer window, however he has opted to join Baroka FC.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Maritzburg eye Chiefs target 16.1.2019
Maritzburg confirm new signings 15.1.2019
Zakri returns to Maritzburg, absence explained 14.1.2019

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.