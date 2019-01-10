Nedbank Cup Last 32 dates and venues announced

The round of 32 matches will kick-off on Wednesday evening, January 23.

The last game will be played on Tuesday, January 29.

Defending champions Free State Stars will kick off proceedings when they host Richards Bay FC at Goble Park Stadium while Polokwane City and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila clash in the much-publicised Limpopo derby. Both fixtures will kick-off at 7.30pm.

In addition to the 24 clubs from the PSL professional structures, eight clubs from the Safa amateur structures await an opportunity to make a name for themselves; five of which will be making their Nedbank Cup debut appearance. The debutants are: Tshwane University of Technology (Gauteng), Boyne Tigers (Limpopo), NC Professionals (Northern Cape), Umvoti FC (Kwa-Zulu Natal), and Tjakastad Junior Shepard (Mpumalanga).

On Friday, January 25, Cape Town City and SuperSport United will renew their cup competition rivalry when they lock horns at the Cape Town Stadium at 8pm.

The following day (Saturday), there will be a total of six fixtures which will include a clash between Black Leopards and Orlando Pirates at Thohoyandou Stadium. This will be the first meeting between the clubs in the competition since the 2011 final. Four matches are scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 27.

The last two fixtures will take place on Tuesday, January 29. Baroka FC will host Jomo Cosmos at the Peter Mokaba Stadium while Maccabi FC will welcome The Magic FC to the Dobsonville Stadium. Both matches are set to kick-off at 7.30pm.

