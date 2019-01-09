Stars sucker-punch leaves Maritzburg floundering on the ropes

The home side may have netted first – through Deolin Mekoa just before half time, but it was overall a very cagey performance by them and Stars were full value for their win, courtesy of goals by Makhehlene Makhaula and Relebogile Mokhuoane.

Maritzburg had an early sniff when Andrea Fileccia narrowly failed to get on the end of Keletso Makgalwa’s second-minute cross, while Makgalwa also had a shot deflected wide on 16 minutes.

As the game moved past the half-hour mark, Stars became increasingly threatening on attack, while the home players seemed to go into their shells as Maritzburg got all 10 outfielders behind the ball and in their own half.

And the KZN team were to have a close escape when defender Brian Onyango just got back in time to clear Yusuf Jappie’s shot off the line, after goalkeeper Richard Ofori had spilt a cross. Onyango was perhaps also fortunate not to have been penalised after the ball had rebounded off his boot and against his arm.

More was to follow from Stars as Jappie twice went within inches of scoring from a free kick, while Ofori made a smart stop to keep out a sweetly-timed shot from Harris Chilimbou.

It was therefore very much against the run of play that Maritzburg scored – in the sixth minute of the first half added time, although it was a very nicely worked goal as Mxolisi Kunene got to the byline, pulled the ball back for Yazid Atouba, who laid the ball off for Mekoa, who coolly passed the ball into the bottom corner of the net from 20-yards out.

Seemingly stung by the setback, Ea Lla Koto came out firing after the restart and it should have been 1-1 when Patrick Phungwayo crossed for Makhaula, who somehow managed to miss the target from just six yards out.

Stars kept coming at United as Muhsin Ertugral’s side came under wave of wave of attacks, and the pressure was to pay off for the Free State club in the 74th minute when Nyiko Mobbie’s cross was deflected by Sinethemba Jantjie into the path of Mokhuoane, who scrambled the ball into the net from close range.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts with 10 minutes to go when Mokhuoane’s poor first touch in the box fell kindly for Jantjie, who clinically slotted in a volley from just inside the box.

Makgalwa could have snuck a late point for Maritzburg when the ball broke to him in the box in added time, but from a good position he struck his shot across goal and wide of the far post, as the Team of Choice were left rooted to the foot of the table.

