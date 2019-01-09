Blow by blow: Bidvest Wits vs Kaizer Chiefs

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Wits claimed a third straight win (and a fourth from their last five unbeaten matches) when they defeated Free State Stars 2-1 away on Saturday, with Elias Pelembe scoring a decisive second-half goal.

The Clever Boys have taken 13 points from eight home matches this season, with their last result as hosts a 2-0 win over Chippa United just before the festive-season break last month.

Chiefs suffered their fifth league defeat of the season when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday. The Soweto side has lost four of their last seven outings in the Premiership.

The Amakhosi have claimed 10 points from eight away matches this season, with their last result on the road a 2-1 loss at Golden Arrows in early December.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.