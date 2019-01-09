 
African Soccer 9.1.2019 12:34 pm

Zimbabwe players more talented than SA peers – Ndlovu

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kudakwashe Mahachi of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kudakwashe Mahachi of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The Highlanders coach believes Zimbabwean players are more gifted than their South African counterparts.

Speaking to CAJ News ahead of Saturday’s Caf Champions League clash between FC Platinum and Orlando Pirates, Madinda said the SA league was only better in terms of professionalism.

“We are two nations (South Africa and Zimbabwe) that play different types of football,” said Ndlovu.

READ: Pirates back in business after beating Chippa

“If you look at the professionalism part of it, South Africa is far ahead of us but when you talk of individual skills and players, we are far ahead of them,” he argued.

Ndlovu urged Highlanders fans to fill Barbourfields Stadium to capacity in support of FC Platinum.

“Highlanders fans will be more behind FC Platinum than Pirates despite the fact that we wear the same colours with the South African side,” said Ndlovu.

The second leg clash between FC Platinum and the Buccaneers is scheduled for March at Orlando Stadium.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.