Masutha blames defensive errors for Pirates loss

Chippa United head coach Joel Masutha lamented his side’s poor defending following their 4-2 defeat to Orland Pirates on Tuesday night.

An early goal from Happy Jele was cancelled out by a Tebogo Tlolane before a Phetso Maphanga own goal enabled the Soweto side to take a 2-1 lead into the half-time break.

Vincent Pule extended Pirates’ lead after half-time to 3-1, only for the home team to concede again – an own goal by Innocent Maela, before Kudakwashe Mahachi scored for the second game in succession after coming off the bench to wrap up the win late on.

“We made defensive errors, we conceded a goal in the third minute,” Masutha told SuperSport TV.

“Corner kick, which no one even attempted to head the ball. For me, it was a giveaway. I can say that this was a game that was determined by giveaways. For me, Pirates’ fourth goal was the only goal they worked hard for. That one I can’t fault my players. But the other three we could have done better.”

The Chippa coach admitted it would be a tough task to lift the players following this heavy defeat.

“It’s tough when you’re down there – there’s lots of things going on in the players’ heads. You know, stress, this, that, it’s something we have to manage. But I felt we didn’t defend well and that gave Pirates the confidence to come at us. Pirates played well, they were not four goals better than us. We just need to tighten up at the back and make the right decisions.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.