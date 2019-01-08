Pirates back in business after beating Chippa

Orlando Pirates held off a spirited Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night to record a 4-2 league win.

The win saw Bucs move to within two points of league leaders Bidvest Wits.

In an open and action-packed game, an early goal from Happy Jele was cancelled out by a Tebogo Tlolane before a Phetso Maphanga own goal enabled the Soweto side to take a 2-1 lead into the half time break.

Vincent Pule extended Pirates’ lead after half time to 3-1, only for the home team to concede again – an own goal by Innocent Maela, before Kudakwashe Mahachi scored for the second game in succession after coming off the bench to wrap up the win late on.

Pirates, who could only manage a 2-2 draw with Highlands Park in their first match of 2019, were ahead after just two minutes played as Jele was left unmarked in the box to head in a free kick from Thembinkosi Lorch, who had been fouled by Maphanga.

The Sea Robbers continued to enjoy a good amount of the ball but failed to turn their superiority into goal chances. And this was to prove costly as the Chilli Boys hit back with a 23rd-minute equaliser, Tlolane slamming the ball through goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane’s legs after Jele had inadvertently deflected Mark Mayambela’s pass into his path.

However, parity was only to last for only four minutes after Maphanga, who has only just returned to Chippa from Pirates, headed the ball into his own net while attempting to pass the ball back to his goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi.

The Buccaneers remained in control up to the half time break and had a couple more chances to score, but neither Pule nor Musa Nyatama were able to make it count.

The home side came out with purpose after the restart and Rhulani Manzini twice went close with free kicks, one of which was deflected just wide, while the second was pushed around the post by Mpontshane.

But instead of getting back into the game, Chippa found themselves 1-3 down in the 56th minute as Pule converted from the penalty spot after he had been fouled in the box by Gerald Modisane.

Modisane was, however, to atone for his error when he attacked a Kurt Lentjies corner with purpose, which resulted in his header being turned in for an own goal by Maela.

Sniffing a comeback, Chippa pushed forward with renewed energy and Manzini was really unlucky to see his snapshot from 18-yards striking the upright. The Chilli boys kept the pressure on and the home side appeared fortunate not to concede a penalty after Lentjies’ cross struck Alfred Ndengane’s arm.

But any hopes of Chippa getting anything from the game were ended in the 84th minute when Mahachi smashed home a first time effort from 16-yards out with real conviction after an assist from former Chippa defender Asavela Mbekile.

