Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United

The Buccaneers extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches in the league when they drew 2-2 with Highlands Park away over the weekend.

The draw saw Pirates remain second on the league standings with 28 points from 16 matches. They are five points behind log leaders, Bidvest Wits.

Meanwhile, Chippa are now winless in their last nine matches in the league, having lost 1-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic at home on Friday.

The defeat saw the Chilli Boys remain 15th on the league standings with 12 points from 16 matches. They are two points behind 13th-placed Baroka FC.

