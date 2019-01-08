 
PSL News 8.1.2019 03:42 pm

Mobara to miss Chippa clash

Phakaaathi Reporter
Abbubaker Mobara of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates forward Abbubaker Mobara will not be available for selection when the Soweto giants face Chippa United tonight.

The 24-year-old picked up a knock in the 2-2 draw against Highlands Park at the Makhulong Stadium last weekend.

“Abbubaker Mobara has been ruled out of the Absa Premiership encounter against Chippa United tonight due to injury,” read a statement on Pirates’ website

“Fortunately, the Bucs Medical Team have assessed the full extent of the injury and it has been revealed that Mobara will return within a week.”

Meanwhile, Pirates also confirmed that midfielder Ben Motshwari is still out of action as he continues to receive treatment on his knee injury.

“The hard-tackling midfielder is currently undergoing rehabilitation with the strength and conditioning team and they will continue to monitor his progress.”

