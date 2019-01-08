Fraudsters target Sundowns trio including coach Pitso  

According to a tweet from Sundowns, the trio’s phones have been hacked.

“Coach Pitso Mosimane, Peter Ndlovu & Kennedy Mweene’s phones have all been hacked. Don’t send any money to the scammers,” read a tweet from Sundowns.

Sundowns players have been targeted by criminals over the past year.

The likes of Themba Zwane, Andile Jali and Mosa Lebusa have fallen victims to the scammers who target players and coaches.

