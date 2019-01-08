 
PSL News 8.1.2019 12:15 pm

Fraudsters target Sundowns trio including coach Pitso  

Phakaaathi Reporter
Coach Pitso Mosimane instructs Tiyani Mabunda and Mamelodi Sundowns players during training. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Coach Pitso Mosimane instructs Tiyani Mabunda and Mamelodi Sundowns players during training. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene and team manager Peter Ndlovu have become the latest victims of scammers, who hack people’s phones in order to scam their friends and family.

According to a tweet from Sundowns, the trio’s phones have been hacked.

“Coach Pitso Mosimane, Peter Ndlovu & Kennedy Mweene’s phones have all been hacked. Don’t send any money to the scammers,” read a tweet from Sundowns.

Sundowns players have been targeted by criminals over the past year.

The likes of Themba Zwane, Andile Jali and Mosa Lebusa have fallen victims to the scammers who target players and coaches.

