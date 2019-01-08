Ex-Baroka CEO joins Chippa United

On Monday, Phakaaathi reported that Mammila, who had left Bakgaga, was headed for the Chilli Boys and now Chippa has announced his appointment.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Morgan Mammila who takes over as CEO of Chippa United Football Club,” said Mpengesi through a club statement.

“Mr Morgan Mammila brings with him a wealth of experience having done well at Baroka FC.

“He does not only understand the game but is a shrewd businessman and we have no doubt he will help strengthen our administration and steer the ship forward.

“Chippa United is the pride of the province, and development of local talent is of paramount importance. Mr Mammila is expected to drive this development project.

“It is important that the football club remains a beacon of hope to the aspiring footballers in this province and beyond its borders.”

Mammila is expected to accompany the team on Tuesday, as they visit second-placed Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.