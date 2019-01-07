 
PSL News 7.1.2019 04:21 pm

Middendorp backs under fire Chiefs goalkeeper Vries

Phakaaathi Reporter
Virgil Vries of Kaizer Chiefs during the MTN 8 quarter final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at FNB on August 11, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Virgil Vries of Kaizer Chiefs during the MTN 8 quarter final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at FNB on August 11, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says goalkeeper Virgil Vries needs to forget about his costly mistake in the Mamelodi Sundowns game and focus on their match against Bidvest Wits.

Vries misjudged a cross into his box, allowing Lebohang Maboe to score the winning goal for the defending champions at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Middendorp refused to blame the Namibian goalkeeper for their loss against Sundowns, stating they play as a team.

“There’s nothing shocking on what Vries did. I think it’s important for him to know that we are playing in the next three days against Wits,” Middendorp was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“Yes, we are disappointed but we are going to support each other. For now, I want to say it’s very important to manage the team and ensure we have unity,” coach.

The German coach added that their next game against Wits will present Chiefs with a chance to rectify the mistakes they made against Sundowns.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
People’s poet Mbuli prays for injured Khune 7.1.2019
Chiefs suffer Khune injury blow 6.1.2019
Sundowns sneak a late winner in an edgy encounter against Chiefs 5.1.2019

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.