Middendorp backs under fire Chiefs goalkeeper Vries

Vries misjudged a cross into his box, allowing Lebohang Maboe to score the winning goal for the defending champions at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Middendorp refused to blame the Namibian goalkeeper for their loss against Sundowns, stating they play as a team.

“There’s nothing shocking on what Vries did. I think it’s important for him to know that we are playing in the next three days against Wits,” Middendorp was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“Yes, we are disappointed but we are going to support each other. For now, I want to say it’s very important to manage the team and ensure we have unity,” coach.

The German coach added that their next game against Wits will present Chiefs with a chance to rectify the mistakes they made against Sundowns.

