Erasmus on a mission to return to Bafana

One of Kermit Erasmus’ motivations to return to the country is to impress Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter and subsequently make a return to the national team where he has made now fewer than a dozen appearances.

“That’s one of the main reasons why I came back to play football and be on the eyes of the coach (Baxter), but my focus right now is to do well at my club and when the chance comes, hopefully I can be selected,” said Erasmus.

“I want to play regularly and I know what I am capable of and I believe in myself. The goals and the performances will come, it’s just about getting match fit because I can see that I am lacking on that, I just need to get fit and take it from there,” he added.

Benni McCarthy handed Erasmus his Cape Town City debut in a 1-0 win against SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

The former Orlando Pirates striker returned to South African shores following frustrating spells at Portuguese side Vitoria de Setubal and Swedish outfit AFC Eskilstuna, and he was not surprised that he lasted the entire 90 minutes against Matsatsantsa as he had been sidelined for about a year.

“Coach knows that I want to play and I have the passion and the desire for the game, no matter how tired I am, I kept on going and for me it was about giving everything that I have even though I had nothing left in me I kept on going. I have not played in over a year and I was excited to be on the pitch,” said the 28-year-old.

Erasmus also revealed that City were the only side that showed interest in bringing him back to the Absa Premiership.

“Cape Town City was the only team that showed interest and I don’t think many clubs knew that I wanted to come back, it was just a secret for me to come back. The ambition that City has and the faith they have in me just made me want to join them. It’s a great club with great ambition and it is a perfect opportunity for me to join them.

