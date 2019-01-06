Leopards set to lose two stars

According to reports, Munyai is yet to renew his contract which is set to expire in June, while Nange has been reported to have signed a pre-contract with Bidvest Wits.

“As far as I am concerned they are contracted to Black Leopards football club, unless they are not happy and they want to leave. Whether it’s for a new contract or a better deal,” the Leopards coach told the media earlier this week.

“If that’s the case then that’s something I will have to take into consideration because while they are contracted to Black Leopards they have a responsibility to the club and the supporters of the club to give their best and do their best as professionals. If they are looking to go elsewhere then I can’t stop them.”

