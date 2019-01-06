 
PSL News 6.1.2019 11:20 am

Leopards set to lose two stars

Phakaaathi Reporter
Phathutshedzo Nange of Black Leopards (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Phathutshedzo Nange of Black Leopards (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards FC coach Dylan Kerr says he won’t be able to stop captain Marks Munyai and midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange if they want to leave the club.

According to reports, Munyai is yet to renew his contract which is set to expire in June, while Nange has been reported to have signed a pre-contract with Bidvest Wits.

“As far as I am concerned they are contracted to Black Leopards football club, unless they are not happy and they want to leave. Whether it’s for a new contract or a better deal,” the Leopards coach told the media earlier this week.

“If that’s the case then that’s something I will have to take into consideration because while they are contracted to Black Leopards they have a responsibility to the club and the supporters of the club to give their best and do their best as professionals. If they are looking to go elsewhere then I can’t stop them.”

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.