Kgatlana hoping to win at least one Caf award

Banyana Banyana and Houston Dash striker Thembi Kgatlana is hoping to at least come back home with one award from her two nominations at the Caf awards set to take place in Dakar, Senegal next week Tuesday.

The striker has been nominated for Caf African female Player of the Year as well as Caf African Goal of the Year awards.

This will be the second time goes to the continental awards, having missed out on the female player of the year gong previously.

“The truth is, in both nominations I am up against tough candidates, but I feel more confident going to the awards this time around, and I can only thank my teammates and the coaching staff for this feeling because football is a team sport,” Kgatlana was quoted on the Safa website.

“If it was not for them I would not have performed the way I did, and would not have received these nominations. I just hope I bring back something this time – but if I don’t, I will have to go back and work even harder until I bring it home.”

