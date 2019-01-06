Chiefs suffer Khune injury blow

Khune sustained a shoulder injury during the festive season break and is expected to be out for four months.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper missed Amakhosi’s league tie with Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Khune watched his teammates lose to Sundowns from the stands as Virgil Vries replaced him in goals for Chiefs. The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper will wear a brace while recovering from his injury.

Middendorp confirmed after their defeat to Sundowns that Khune will be out for the rest of the season.

