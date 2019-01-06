 
PSL News 6.1.2019 10:24 am

Chiefs suffer Khune injury blow

Phakaaathi Reporter
Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says the club’s first choice goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will miss the rest of the season due to injury.

Khune sustained a shoulder injury during the festive season break and is expected to be out for four months.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper missed Amakhosi’s league tie with Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Khune watched his teammates lose to Sundowns from the stands as Virgil Vries replaced him in goals for Chiefs. The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper will wear a brace while recovering from his injury.

Middendorp confirmed after their defeat to Sundowns that Khune will be out for the rest of the season.

