 
PSL News 5.1.2019 11:10 pm

Citizens up to sixth after sinking SuperSport with a late goal

ANA
Siphelele Mthembu of Cape Town City celebrates goal with teammate Roland Putsche of Cape Town City (l) and Teko Modise of Cape Town City (r). (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

An 89th-minute winner from Gift Links earned Cape Town City a 1-0 win in a Premiership encounter with SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

The Cape side, for whom Kermit Erasmus was making his debut, failed to offer much of a threat in the opening 45 minutes, with their best chance falling to Links, but after a well-worked moved, he fired his effort over the goals.

The teams remained evenly matched after the restart in Tshwane, with clearcut chances in short supply, with the first action of the second half seeing home keeper Ronwen Williams doing well to rush off his line and stop the visitors profiting from a mistake at the back.

After Teboho Mokoena missed with a header for SuperSport, Erasmus was close to scoring on debut in the 74th minute when he connected with a Craig Martin cross, but his shot went just wide.

As the game moved into the final 10 minutes, the Pretoria team had a couple of efforts in quick succession.

But having failed to test City keeper Sage Stephens, the hosts were punished when Links popped up at the back post a minute from time to get onto a Thamsanqa Mkhize cross and steer in a volley off the opposite post and into the back of the net, as the Citizens completed the double over Matsatsantsa this season and made it two wins from their last two league outings.

