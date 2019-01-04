Mokeke returns to Cape Town City

The 28-year-old defender-cum-midfielder becomes the second signing for City after Benni McCarthy’s side snapped up former Bafana Bafana striker Kermit Erasmus in December last year.

Mokeke was previously on the books of Chippa United, having joined the Chilli Boys on a free transfer in October 2018.

This was after he was released by SuperSport United at the end of the July 2018, following his return from a loan spell at City.

???? | Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of South African,Thato Mokeke on a 2 yr deal. The utility midfielder was an integral part of City’s 2016 Cup winning squad,and the club is delighted to have finally secured Thato on a permanent basis#iamCityFC#Mokeke21 pic.twitter.com/4Z7RhXdWMs — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) 4 January 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.