Mokeke returns to Cape Town City

Thato Mokeke of Cape Town City FC ©Luigi Bennett/BackpagePix

Versatile player Thato Mokeke has rejoined Cape Town City on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old defender-cum-midfielder becomes the second signing for City after Benni McCarthy’s side snapped up former Bafana Bafana striker Kermit Erasmus in December last year.

Mokeke was previously on the books of Chippa United, having joined the Chilli Boys on a free transfer in October 2018.

This was after he was released by SuperSport United at the end of the July 2018, following his return from a loan spell at City.

 

