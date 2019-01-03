Ertugral hoping to revive Maritzburg

The Turkey-born coach replaced Fadlu Davids at the Team of Choice last week Friday.

“The possibilities are here for any coach to work in a professional environment,” Ertugral said.

“There is a fantastic support base here. I hope that they stay behind the team, because this region needs to have a club in the PSL. There is so much talent here and hopefully we can get the team to be successful and the fans will continue to come in their numbers.”

Ertugral will be looking to have a good start at his new club when they take on Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

