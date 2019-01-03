Lebese told he is free to go after failing at Sundowns

Lebese reportedly wants out of Mamelodi Sundowns after struggling to break into the star-studded team following his move from Kaizer Chiefs in August last year.

“I understand and I respect that he wants to move, we can’t kill his career… he can move on, why not? I heard that Steve Komphela likes him because he worked with him. It is football, there are no hard feelings,” he said.

Lebese has made no more than 15 appearances in all competitions for the Brazilians, most of which were off the bench. The Downs coach has suggested that the 29-year-old winger has failed to make his presence felt.

“Look at Anthony Laffor, he is not playing (regularly) but when he comes on he can switch it on any time. So when you come in you have to switch it on so that we can’t forget you,” said Mosimane.

The former Bafana Bafana coach added: “It is a bit tough for George. I like him as a person, outside football, he is a nice guy and he doesn’t cause problems. But you know football, you can get those who don’t really crack it. It hasn’t really worked out.”

Lebese has been linked with Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City, as well as his former team Kaizer Chiefs.

It’s not clear at this stage where the Mamelodi-born winger will play his football when the Absa Premiership resumes this month.

