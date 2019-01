Mashumba joins Rise and Shine on a three-year deal.

Ezenkosi announced Mashumba’s move to City on their official Twitter account.

“DONE DEAL!!!!@Jomo_CosmosFC would like to wish Charlton Mashumba the best of luck as he joins @polokwane_city on a 3-year deal,” read the club tweet.

