Pirates striker Foster completes Monaco move

Foster spent some time on trial with the French Ligue 1 side late last year and he did enough to convince the team’s technical team to offer him a contract.

Monaco, who are coached by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, announced Foster’s arrival through a statement on their official website.

The Monaco statement:

AS Monaco is pleased to announce the arrival of Lyle Foster from Orlando Pirates (South Africa).

Born on September 3, 2000 in Soweto, the 18-year-old South African striker signs until June 2023. He first joins National 2, coached by David Bechkoura.

Scorer at 17 years of age in the South African professional championship, Lyle Foster has numerous caps with the U17 and U20 of his country.

Last December, he won the COSAFA (Council of Football Federations of Southern Africa) tournament with the young Bafana Bafana.

