Banyana’s Kgatlana in final three for Caf award

Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa celebrates goal during the 2018 TOTAL African Womens Cup of Nations match between South Africa and Nigeria the 18 November 2018 at Cape Coast Stadium, Ghana / Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kgatkana will be hoping to become the second South African after Noko Matlou (2008) to be crowned ‘Queen’ of African football.

Nigerian duo Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega, and South African Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana have made the final three in the Women’s Player of the Year 2018 category for the annual CAF Awards ceremony on Tuesday, January 8, in Dakar, Senegal.

The three made the cut after a performance-filled year which saw them make headlines at both club and national levels.

Oshoala, winner for the past two years with three titles overall (2014, 2016, 2017) has her sights on a fourth title, to equal the feat of compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha (2004, 2005, 2010, 2011). The 24-year old helped Nigeria to successively defend their title during the Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Ghana last December.

Talking of Nigeria, and Ordega earned herself cult status following her exploits at the AWCON and in the USA, where plies her trade with Washington Spirit. The 25-year old wowed fans with her pacy runs from the wings as Nigeria cruised to the title.

South African forward Kgatlana, 22, was the star of the last AWCON, scooping the Most Valuable Player and Top scorer accolades as Banyana Banyana reached the final. Her second nomination at this level and hoping to become the second South African after Noko Matlou (2008) to be crowned ‘Queen’ of African football.

 

