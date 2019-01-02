 
Free State Stars winger signs pre-contract with Wits

Sinethemba Jantjie of Free State Stars during the Nedbank Cup, Final match between Maritzburg United and Free State Stars at Cape Town Stadium on May 19, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits have announced another signing two days into the new year.

The Clever Boys have confirmed the signing of Sinethemba Jantjie on pre-contract deal.

Jantjie is set to complete his move to Wits at the end of the 2018/2019 season from Free State Stars.

The Winger was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the season after he helped Ea Lla Koto  win the Nedbank Cup, however the move didn’t materialise and Jantjie joined Wits.

”Sinethemba Jantjie has dribbled past a number of offers from other clubs to sign a pre-contract with #BidvestWits – We look forward to welcoming Jantjie into the Bidvest Wits family on 1 July 2019!,” read a tweet from Wits.

