Free State Stars winger signs pre-contract with Wits

The Clever Boys have confirmed the signing of Sinethemba Jantjie on pre-contract deal.

Jantjie is set to complete his move to Wits at the end of the 2018/2019 season from Free State Stars.

The Winger was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the season after he helped Ea Lla Koto win the Nedbank Cup, however the move didn’t materialise and Jantjie joined Wits.

”Sinethemba Jantjie has dribbled past a number of offers from other clubs to sign a pre-contract with #BidvestWits – We look forward to welcoming Jantjie into the Bidvest Wits family on 1 July 2019!,” read a tweet from Wits.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.