Wits snap up Ajax Cape Town duo on pre-contracts

Prince Nxumalo of Ajax Cape Town celebrates a goal (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Bidvest Wits have confirmed the signing of Ajax Cape Town goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and striker Prince Nxumalo on a pre-contract agreement.

The Clever Boys announced the duo capture on their official Twitter page on Tuesday.

“Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen & striker Prince Nxumalo will join the Clever Boys at the start of the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season,” read the club tweet.

Petersen has been a target of Mamelodi Sundowns, but Wits have won the race for his signature.

Nxumalo was also linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, but that move failed to materialise.

 

