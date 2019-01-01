Wits snap up Ajax Cape Town duo on pre-contracts

The Clever Boys announced the duo capture on their official Twitter page on Tuesday.

“Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen & striker Prince Nxumalo will join the Clever Boys at the start of the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season,” read the club tweet.

Petersen has been a target of Mamelodi Sundowns, but Wits have won the race for his signature.

Nxumalo was also linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, but that move failed to materialise.

