AmaZulu extend Nomvete’s stay

Nomvethe was initially due to retire this month, but will now stay on at Usuthu until the end of the season.

AmaZulu confirmed the news of Nomvethe’s contract extension on Twitter.

“AmaZulu FC can confirm that both the club and Siyabonga Nomvethe have agreed on a contract extension until end of the season. Bhele was due to retire at the end of 2018 but has agreed to stay on,” read the club tweet.

