Tembo comments on heated argument with SuperSport fan

United played to a 1-1 draw with the Lions on the North in their last game of 2018 at Makhulong Stadium.

Tembo says the lady walked up to him after the game in the tunnel and had a heated exchange with him because she was unhappy with the result and youngster Kamohelo Mahlatsi seating on the bench as an unused substitute.

The former Zimbabwean international says he didn’t understand why the fan was unhappy with his decision to leave Mahlatsi out of the match.

“I don’t really know where that came from but I’m not really concerned you know‚” Tembo told TimesLive. “It was just one lady who wanted Kamo (Mahlatsi) to come on to play but she doesn’t realise that I am the one who introduced him and who has given him his first PSL debut, so I know what I am doing with him. I know how to manage him and that’s very important. I don’t want to just throw him to the wolves. She is only a supporter and she doesn’t know. But it’s my job to try to control that because I’m the head coach.”

