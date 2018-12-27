Mosimane tips Wits for league glory

Mosimane says Gavin Hunt’s Bidvest Wits are favourites to win the title because they are not participating in the continental cup competition.

Wits have an advantage over Sundowns in the league title race after Mosimane’s side advanced to the group stages of the Caf Champions League, which will see Sundowns playing in different parts of Africa from January to March.

The Clever Boys have a three point lead over second placed Orlando Pirates on the league table, however Sundowns have three games in hand.

“It’s going to be tough because we’ve now added six games into our programmes,” Mosimane is quoted as saying by IOL website. “And you have to travel. That’s why I always tip Wits to be at the forefront of the league race, because they are a well-rested team.”

