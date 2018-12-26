 
Chiefs set to sign Ugandan striker in January – report

Cranes international Emmanuel Okwi in training.

Kaizer Chiefs could sign Simba SC striker Emmanuel Okwi in the January.

The Ugandan international is set to be the first signing for Chiefs in 2019.

According to Kawowo sport, Okwi has agreed personal terms with the Soweto giants.

Amakhosi and Simba SC agreed on a transfer fee for Okwi to move to the Absa Premiership side.

Chiefs tried to sign Okwi in 2016 while he was on the books of Kampala based club SC Villa, however the deal didn’t materialise. Amakhosi could finally get their target.

Okwi will join Cranes teammate Godfrey Walusimbi who joined Chiefs at the start of the 2018/2019 season.

