McCarthy reveals the ‘threat’ that inspired City’s comeback win over Celtic

Phakaaathi Reporter
Benni McCarthy, Head Coach of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Bloemfontein Celtic at Cape Town Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Benni McCarthy, Head Coach of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Bloemfontein Celtic at Cape Town Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy told his players he would cut short their Christmas holidays if they didn’t beat Bloemfontein Celtic during their half time chat in the dressing room.

The Citizens conceded two goal in the first half in their last game of 2018, McCarthy’s half time tirade inspired his side to a 3-2 victory in the second stanza of the game.

McCarthy says he told his players to take the match seriously and respect the fans who came to the stadium to support them.

“I threatened to cut short the holidays unless they change their attitude‚” said McCarthy. “You can imagine what my team talk was like at half-time‚” he said. “I ain’t scared of anybody in that dressing room and I gave it to them. I told them what they probably needed to hear. They can’t take the fans for a joke. There are also hundreds of hungry players looking for a club.”

