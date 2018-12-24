McCarthy reveals the ‘threat’ that inspired City’s comeback win over Celtic

The Citizens conceded two goal in the first half in their last game of 2018, McCarthy’s half time tirade inspired his side to a 3-2 victory in the second stanza of the game.

McCarthy says he told his players to take the match seriously and respect the fans who came to the stadium to support them.

“I threatened to cut short the holidays unless they change their attitude‚” said McCarthy. “You can imagine what my team talk was like at half-time‚” he said. “I ain’t scared of anybody in that dressing room and I gave it to them. I told them what they probably needed to hear. They can’t take the fans for a joke. There are also hundreds of hungry players looking for a club.”

