PSL News 23.12.2018 06:15 pm

Highlands Park vs SuperSport United restarts after thunder and lightning scare

Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Kaizer Chiefs at Makhulong Stadium on October 02, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

The Absa Premier Soccer League match between Highlands Park and SuperSport United at the Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa has continued on Sunday afternoon.

Just after halftime, Tembisa was struck by a storm which was accompanied by thunder and lightning.

As a result, the referee suspended play and the players did not come out for the second half.

Just ahead of the halftime break, SuperSport United opened the scoring through Aubrey Modiba.

When play restarted 43 minutes later, Highlands snatched the equaliser though Mothobi Mvala just two minutes after the restart.

