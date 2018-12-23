Highlands Park vs SuperSport United restarts after thunder and lightning scare

Just after halftime, Tembisa was struck by a storm which was accompanied by thunder and lightning.

As a result, the referee suspended play and the players did not come out for the second half.

Just ahead of the halftime break, SuperSport United opened the scoring through Aubrey Modiba.

When play restarted 43 minutes later, Highlands snatched the equaliser though Mothobi Mvala just two minutes after the restart.

