Maritzburg sack Davids after Baroka defeat

United lost to Baroka FC at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night before the club decided to terminate Davids’ contract.

Kadodia says Davids failed to reach the targets they had set for him to reach in the first half of the season with led to the club releasing him.

Davids’ first season in charge of United saw the team finish in the favourable position on the league table.

“Fadlu failed on his mandate to take us to Top 8 (by this stage of the season). We are now at the bottom of the table. He promised to take us out of the relegation zone but failed to do so. We are releasing him. I will officially inform him during the day,” Kadodia was quoted by IOL.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.