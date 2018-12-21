Nomvethe set to make his bow in the KZN derby?

Following news that Nomvethe might expend his stay at AmaZulu until the end of the season, Johnson says they haven’t discussed the 41-year-old’s extended stay.

“Bhele is retiring, and for now as far as we know it will properly be his last game,” said Johnson.

“We did say December and nothing has been discussed nothing so for the club as we stand here now probably a Christmas present for Bhele.”

Nomvethe has played professionally for over 20 years turning out for teams like Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows.

