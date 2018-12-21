; Nomvethe set to make his bow in the KZN derby? – The Citizen
 
PSL News 21.12.2018 03:00 pm

Nomvethe set to make his bow in the KZN derby?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siyabonga Nomvethe of AmaZulu (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

AmaZulu coach Gavin Johnson says their game against Golden Arrows on Saturday might be the last for veteran striker Siyabonga Nomvethe.

Following news that Nomvethe might expend his stay at AmaZulu until the end of the season, Johnson says they haven’t discussed the 41-year-old’s extended stay.

“Bhele is retiring, and for now as far as we know it will properly be his last game,” said Johnson.

“We did say December and nothing has been discussed nothing so for the club as we stand here now probably a Christmas present for Bhele.”

Nomvethe has played professionally for over 20 years turning out for teams like Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows.

