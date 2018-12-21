; Motaung explains why Chiefs hired Middendorp – The Citizen
 
PSL News 21.12.2018 02:53 pm

Motaung explains why Chiefs hired Middendorp

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung, new Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp and football manager Bobby Motaung.

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung, new Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp and football manager Bobby Motaung.

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says it was important to hire a coach who was going to help nurture the talent in the club’s development structures.

Motaung believes Middendorp will give players from the club’s development structures a chance to compete for a place in the first team.

“The coach and the assistant [Shaun Bartlett] need to work with the structures and I think that’s one of the reasons we brought Ernst back,” Motaung told SabreakingNews.

Motaung refused to comment on Giovanni Solinas’ departure from the club, stating the matter needed to be put to rest. However, Motaung did say overlooking young players was part of the reasons why Solinas’ contract with the Soweto giants was terminated.

“He (Middendorp) is passionate about development, he works with young players. I did not unpack all of the challenges about Solinas because I was avoiding to discredit and credit certain things. We want to respect the man, he has left and we parted ways amicably. But obviously those challenges were there.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Middendorp reveals plans for Manyama and Katsande 21.12.2018
Musona won’t rule out Chiefs return 20.12.2018
Chiefs give injury update ahead Caf clash 19.12.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.