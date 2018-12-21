Motaung explains why Chiefs hired Middendorp

Motaung believes Middendorp will give players from the club’s development structures a chance to compete for a place in the first team.

“The coach and the assistant [Shaun Bartlett] need to work with the structures and I think that’s one of the reasons we brought Ernst back,” Motaung told SabreakingNews.

Motaung refused to comment on Giovanni Solinas’ departure from the club, stating the matter needed to be put to rest. However, Motaung did say overlooking young players was part of the reasons why Solinas’ contract with the Soweto giants was terminated.

“He (Middendorp) is passionate about development, he works with young players. I did not unpack all of the challenges about Solinas because I was avoiding to discredit and credit certain things. We want to respect the man, he has left and we parted ways amicably. But obviously those challenges were there.”

