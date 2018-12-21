; Khoza coy on Pirates’ transfer plans – The Citizen
 
PSL News 21.12.2018 02:50 pm

Khoza coy on Pirates’ transfer plans

Phakaaathi Reporter
PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza during the PSL Board of Governors at Sandton Convention Centre (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza during the PSL Board of Governors at Sandton Convention Centre (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates might not sign any players in the January transfer window.

Club chairman Irvin Khoza chose to talk about Brilliant Khuzwayo and Alfred Ndengane when asked about signing more players, giving an indication that Pirates might have a quiet January transfer window.

The Pirates boss says it will be good to see what both players can do for the team once they are available for selection.

“We signed Ndengane and he hasn’t played,” Khoza told IOL. “He will get his chance and see what he can offer. Khuzwayo will be also ready.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Pirates captain Jele eyes victory in Caf match 20.12.2018
Ex-Pirates star eyes PSL comeback 20.12.2018
Khuzwayo dismisses retirement rumours 19.12.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.