Khoza coy on Pirates’ transfer plans

Club chairman Irvin Khoza chose to talk about Brilliant Khuzwayo and Alfred Ndengane when asked about signing more players, giving an indication that Pirates might have a quiet January transfer window.

The Pirates boss says it will be good to see what both players can do for the team once they are available for selection.

“We signed Ndengane and he hasn’t played,” Khoza told IOL. “He will get his chance and see what he can offer. Khuzwayo will be also ready.”

