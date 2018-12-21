; Middendorp reveals plans for Manyama and Katsande – The Citizen
 
PSL News 21.12.2018 12:01 pm

Middendorp reveals plans for Manyama and Katsande

Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has revealed what he expects from Lebogang Manyama in the second half of the season.

Speaking ahead of on Saturday’s  Caf Confederation Cup match against Elgeco Plus in Madagascar, Middendorp said he would like to play Manyama in a more attacking role at Amakhosi.

“We will shift him up front but at the moment‚ against this type of opponent‚ his positioning is‚ I think‚ quite helpful for him,” said Middendorp.

Middendorp is confident that Manyama will make a positive impact on the team.

The 60-year-old coach also revealed that defensive midfielder Willard Katsande will add more attack to his team.

“He comes through‚ he can manage it‚ supporting players‚ running into gaps and I think he is doing very well.”

Middendorp also revealed that Katsande had been watching videos on how he is expected to play and contribute to both defence and attack for Amakhosi.

